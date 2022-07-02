Watch CBS News
Crime

R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch after sentencing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

R. Kelly suing Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch
R. Kelly suing Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch 00:32

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly is suing the Brooklyn jail where he is being held since being convicted of racketeering and sex crimes

The R&B singer said he was wrongly put on suicide watch following his sentencing on June 29

Kelly claimed officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center knew he was not suicidal. 

Kelly was convicted in 2021 for racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

He is seeking $100 million. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.