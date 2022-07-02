R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch after sentencing

R. Kelly suing Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly is suing the Brooklyn jail where he is being held since being convicted of racketeering and sex crimes.

The R&B singer said he was wrongly put on suicide watch following his sentencing on June 29.

Kelly claimed officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center knew he was not suicidal.

Kelly was convicted in 2021 for racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

He is seeking $100 million.