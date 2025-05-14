Watch CBS News
Live Updates: Cassie set to testify in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial for second day

By
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
CBS New York

In Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, singer Cassie Ventura shares graphic details of "freak offs" 03:03

The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial so far
 

Who else is in the courtroom?

Combs' family, including his mother and children, have been present with him in the courtroom so far in the trial. On the first day, his daughters briefly left the courtroom during graphic testimony involving sex acts.

Sexual Misconduct Diddy
Janice Combs, mother of Sean Diddy Combs, left center, arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. Seth Wenig / AP

Ventura's husband and brother were on hand for her first day of testimony. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

Key moments from Ventura's first day of testimony

Ventura is a critical witness in the prosecution's case against Combs, who has been accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women for decades until his arrest on multiple charges last September. The music mogul could receive a lifetime prison sentence if convicted on all of charges.

Ventura is expected back on the stand Wednesday, and her testimony could last the entire week.

Here are some key moments from her first day of testimony

By Emily Mae Czachor
 

Why is the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial not televised?

Because Combs is being tried in federal court, no photos or videos from inside the courtroom are allowed. 

The trial is not being live streamed or broadcast. 

Sketch artists are allowed in the courtroom. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends trial in New York federal court
Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as his former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is sworn in as a prosecution witness before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian at Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York, May 13, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg / REUTERS

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is providing real-time updates from court all day long in this blog. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

Who has testified in the trial so far?

So far, jurors have heard from three witnesses. 

diddy-sketches-0512-credit-jane-rosenberg-23.jpg
Israel Florez testifies in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 12, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

Israel Florez was the very first witness to testify. He worked as a security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura and responded to the incident. He testified that, after the incident, Combs threw a stack of cash at him and told him not to tell anyone about it. 

diddy-sketches-0512-credit-jane-rosenberg-28.jpg
Daniel Phillip testifies in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.  Jane Rosenberg

Daniel Phillip was the second witness. He told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did so while Combs watched. He also testified that he witnessed Combs throw a bottle at Ventura and drag her by her hair into another room. 

diddy-sketches-0513-credit-jane-rosenberg-14.jpg
Cassie Ventura cries on the stand in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 13, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

On Tuesday, Ventura became the third witness to testify. She testified about how her relationship with Combs got started, how he suggested she start having sex with other men, that he could become violent, and that he provided drugs during the "freak offs," which could last for days. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

What has Sean "Diddy" Combs been accused of?

Federal prosecutors have charged Sean "Diddy" Combs with several crimes. 

He's been accused of sex trafficking as recently as last year, and using force, fraud or coercion to compel someone to engage in commercial sex acts. 

Combs has been accused of transporting a woman and commercial sex workers in order to engage in prostitution. 

He was initially charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In total, he faces five charges, and potentially decades in prison if convicted. 

Combs has pleaded not guilty, and denies committing any crimes.

By Jesse Zanger
Alice Gainer

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013.

