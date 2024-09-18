Sean "Diddy" Combs at same Brooklyn detention center that held R. Kelly, Sam Bankman-Fried, other high-profile inmates

A second judge refused to grant bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday and he could remain in federal custody at a Brooklyn detention center until his trial for sex trafficking charges. Combs joins other high-profile inmates, such as singer R. Kelly, fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, rapper Ja Rule —even Al Sharpton served a brief stint— who were held at the same federal detention center.

Notorious for its horrible conditions —inmates won a $10 million class action settlement after enduring frigid conditions during an 8-day blackout in 2019— the waterfront industrial complex, MDC Brooklyn, houses 1,200 inmates.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is a federal administrative detention facility. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Violence and corruption have long plagued the facility; U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown of the Eastern District of New York wrote the detention center had "dangerous, barbaric conditions" in a recent sentencing opinion. Two inmates were stabbed to death in recent months and several correction officers have been convicted for smuggling contraband and accepting bribes.

Combs joins a list of high-profile personalities that have landed at the MDC Brooklyn, partly because the city's other federal detention center, MDC New York, closed in 2021, also due to horrible conditions. The disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his cell there in 2019. "Numerous and serious" instances of misconduct among corrections staff gave Epstein the opportunity to kill himself, a subsequent federal watchdog investigation found.

Kelly sued the federal detention center in 2022 for wrongly putting him on suicide watch after his sentencing. Kelly sought $100 million because he said the detention center knew he wasn't suicidal after he was convicted in 2021 for racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, leaving court in New York on July 26, 2023. Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former crypto billionaire Bankman-Fried survived on bread, water and sometimes peanut butter when he was in the MDC Brooklyn, his attorney said, because the detention center continued to serve him a "flesh diet" despite requests for vegan dishes.

Ja Rule stayed at the MDC Brooklyn for a brief time before being released after serving most of his two-year sentence for illegal gun possession. Most of his prison time was spent in a state prison in New York.

Sharpton served a 90-day sentence in 2001 and went on a hunger strike for protesting the U.S. Navy bombing of the island of Vieques, in Puerto Rico.

Combs was taken into custody on Monday and according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His attorney Marc Agnifilo told CBS News, "It's impossible to prepare for a trial from where he is," after a first federal judge denied Combs bail on Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky agreed with prosecutors who argued the hip-hop mogul, who is accused of using his business empire as a criminal enterprise to conceal his alleged abuse of women, is a flight risk and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.

Agnifilo said the part of the detention center where Combs is being held is "a very difficult place to be."

