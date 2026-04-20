Boston Marathon 2026 live updates, race results, course map and forecast
What to know about the 2026 Boston Marathon
The 130th Boston Marathon is being run on Patriots' Day, a holiday in Massachusetts.
- More than 30,000 participants are expected to run in today's race
- The forecast is good for runners but chilly for spectators, with temperatures reaching about 50 degrees.
- The wheelchair divisions get started at 9:06 a.m., followed by professional runners starting at 9:37 a.m.
- This year there are six start waves of runners outside the professional division, up from four last year. The first wave starts at 10:00 a.m.
- Kenyans Sharon Lokedi and John Korir are both looking to defend their titles in the women's and men's professional divisions
- The top American men in contention include Conner Mantz, Galen Rupp, Clayton Young, Biya Simbassa, Ryan Ford, Zouhair Talbi and CJ Albertson
- The women's professional field includes Americans Emily Sisson, Fiona O'Keeffe, Dakotah Popehn, Susanna Sullivan, Jess McClain and Erika Kemp
- 1976 "Run for the Hoses" Boston Marathon champion Jack Fultz is serving as Grand Marshal
Boston Marathon road closures and parking restrictions
There's a long list of road closures Monday from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line in Boston.
Parking meters are free in Boston thanks to the Patriots' Day holiday, but the bad news is parking will be heavily restricted on streets around the marathon.
Take a look at the full list of road closures for the Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon weather forecast
The weather forecast for the 2026 race is decidedly better for runners than spectators.
Temperatures will be about 50 degrees, with a northwest wind of about 5 to 15 mph.
There could be some spotty showers in the afternoon.
Boston Marathon 2026 course map
The challenging 26.2 mile course runs through eight communities from Hopkinton to Boston.
Besides the starting line and finishing line, some of the best spots for spectators include the "scream tunnel" at Wellesley College, the South Framingham train station on Waverly Street, Cleveland Circle and Kenmore Square.
"Heartbreak Hill" between miles 20 and 21 in Newton is another famous landmark where runners can use the support of the crowd.