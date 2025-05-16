Watch CBS News

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense targets Cassie's rape allegation timeline

Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, wrapped up four days of testimony in his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer reports.
