Live Updates: Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial continues as Cassie Ventura expected to testify

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

Rainy weather returns with chance of showers the rest of the week

Rainy weather returns with chance of showers the rest of the week

See the Sheraton hotel implosion in Mahwah, New Jersey

See the Sheraton hotel implosion in Mahwah, New Jersey

Celebration in Edan Alexander's New Jersey hometown for his release

Celebration in Edan Alexander's New Jersey hometown for his release

Newark Airport suffers third system outage in less than 2 weeks

Newark Airport suffers third system outage in less than 2 weeks

Who's expected to testify in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial?

Who's expected to testify in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial?

More from CBS News

Testimony set to resume Tuesday in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On