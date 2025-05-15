Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura faces cross examination today
Cassie testifies at the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial
- Singer Cassie Ventura has been testifying at the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs for two days so far
- Cross-examination is expected to begin Thursday
- The testimony includes graphic and disturbing allegations about physical and sexual violence, including accusing Combs of rape
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to five charges involving exploiting women and sex trafficking
What charges does Combs face?
Sean "Diddy" Combs faces several federal charges.
He was initially indicted on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges last September. Additional charges were later announced, including sex trafficking allegations from as recently as 2024.
Prosecutors say Combs led a criminal organization involving sex trafficking and traveling across state lines to engage in prostitution, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.
The superseding indictment said he used force, threats and coercion to cause his alleged victims to engage in commercial sex acts. It also said he subjected the victims to violence, threats of violence, threats of financial or reputational damage and verbal abuse.
The indictment specified at least three female victims.
Combs has pleaded not guilty.
If convicted, he could be sent to prison for decades.
Can I watch the Diddy trial on television or live stream?
The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking place in federal court, so there's no broadcast of the proceedings allowed.
Sketch artists are allowed in the court, however.
Recap of Ventura's testimony so far
Some of the details from Ventura's testimony are disturbing.
Wednesday, she told the jury that after a break-up, she was raped by Combs in 2018.
Jurors were shown images from the so-called "freak offs," where Combs allegedly directed Ventura and male escorts to perform sex acts.
She also testified about years of psychological and physical abuse during their decade-long relationship, including the video of Combs attacking her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
What we heard in court Wednesday
Who is Cassie Ventura
Casandra Ventura, who performs under the name Cassie, rose to fame with the single "Me & U" on her self-titled debut album. The song landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart in 2006.
In her testimony, she said she signed with Bad Boy Records when she was 19, and Combs first kissed her on her 21st birthday. She and Combs dated off-and-on for more than 10 years, from about 2007 to 2018.
Ventura is now married and pregnant with her third child.
Witness testimony so far
Three witnesses have testified in the case so far.
Israel Florez was the first on the stand.
Florez worked as the security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video attacking Ventura in 2016. He testified Combs offered him a stack of cash as a bribe and asked him not to tell anyone about the incident. Florez said he rejected the bribe.
Daniel Phillip told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched. He also testified he was present when Combs threw a bottle at Ventura and dragged her by her hair into another room, where he described what sounded to him like Combs hitting Ventura.
Ventura has testified about her relationship with Combs. She alleged that Combs suggested she have sex with other men while he watched, and that he provided drugs for "freak offs." She accused Combs of repeatedly beating her, and testified that arranging the "freak offs" became her job.
She went on to accuse Combs of raping her in 2018.