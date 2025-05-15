Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura faces cross examination today

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

New York to send out inflation refund checks this fall, Hochul says

New York to send out inflation refund checks this fall, Hochul says

4 dead in Taconic State Parkway crash in Westchester County

4 dead in Taconic State Parkway crash in Westchester County

Who is Cassie Ventura? Key names in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

Who is Cassie Ventura? Key names in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

Cassie cries during Diddy trial as she recounts "freak offs"

Cassie cries during Diddy trial as she recounts "freak offs"

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On