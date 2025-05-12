Watch CBS News
Sean "Diddy" Combs federal sex trafficking trial begins with opening statements – Live Updates

By
Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin,
Alice Gainer
/ CBS New York

Sean "Diddy" Combs trial jury to be sworn in before opening statements 00:23

What to know about the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

  • Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is on trial in Manhattan federal court for allegedly sexually assaulting, trafficking and otherwise exploiting women over multiple decades prior to his September arrest
  • Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (two counts), and transportation for purposes of prostitution (two counts).
  • The criminal trial will highlight claims made by four women, including Combs' ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and three who will testify anonymously.
  • The 2016 security tape showing Combs attacking Ventura, his girlfriend at the time, is expected to be key evidence for the prosecution.
  • Combs, 55, is being held without bail and could face life in prison if convicted on all counts. He rejected a plea deal offered in the final pre-trial hearing. 
  • The trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.

Follow live updates on the trial here. 
 

Opening statements begin

Federal prosecutors have started laying out their case against Combs for the jury. 

"To the public he was Puff Daddy or Diddy, a cultural icon, a businessman, larger than life. But there was another side to him," a prosecutor said. 

The prosecution said Combs had an inner circle of body guards and employees who helped cover up crimes for 20 years. 

They said Combs abused his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for years and that "he beat her brutally," "flinging her around like a rag doll," after finding out she was dating another man. 

By Alice Gainer
 

The jury is seated and sworn in

The jury is sworn in and being given their instructions. 

By Alice Gainer
 

The jury is selected

The 12 jury members and six alternates have been selected and the jury is seated. 

By Alice Gainer
 

"All rise"

The judge enters the courtroom and the final proceedings start before the jury is seated and sworn in.

By Alice Gainer
 

Combs enters courtroom

Combs entered the courtroom at around 8:51 a.m. wearing a sweater (beige or light gray) over a collared shirt and what appears to be khaki pants. 

His mother and six children were seated in the second row behind the defense. He gave them a thumbs up, made a heart shape with his hands and blew a kiss. The kids smiled and pumped their fists. 

Combs put on glasses and asked for more water. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Combs rejected plea deal days before trial

Combs rejected a plea deal that was offered in the final pre-trial hearing, after he pleaded not guilty to all counts, including transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking. 

During the pre-trial hearing on May 1, Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs to confirm he was of sound mind and not on any drugs. He then asked Combs if he rejected the prosecution's offer. 

"Yes, I do," Combs said. 

Details of what was offered in the potential plea deal were not given.

By Mark Prussin
 

Trial schedule

Opening statements in the Sean "Diddy" Combs federal sex trafficking and racketeering are expected to start today at the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan. 

First, the jury must be sworn in. 

Trial proceedings are expected to go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for the first week, then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily the following weeks. 

The trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.

By Mark Prussin
 

Can I watch the trial live?

Per federal rules, photos and videos from inside court are not allowed, so there is no broadcast or livestream of Combs' trial.

Only courtroom sketches are permitted. 

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer will provide real-time updates from the courthouse in this live blog. 

By Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York.

