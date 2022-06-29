Watch CBS News

R. Kelly faces sentencing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - It's sentencing day for singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. 

He could spend decades behind bars. 

Check below for latest updates. 

 

Kelly was accused of using his celebrity status and a network of people to target girls, boys and young women for sex

Prosecutors want the judge to sentence Kelly to at least 25 years in prison. 

His attorneys argue that he should receive no more than 10 years, citing his traumatic childhood, which included sexual abuse. 

Kelly still faces trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction charges.

