R. Kelly faces sentencing
NEW YORK - It's sentencing day for singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn federal court.
He could spend decades behind bars.
Kelly was accused of using his celebrity status and a network of people to target girls, boys and young women for sex.
Prosecutors want the judge to sentence Kelly to at least 25 years in prison.
His attorneys argue that he should receive no more than 10 years, citing his traumatic childhood, which included sexual abuse.
Kelly still faces trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction charges.