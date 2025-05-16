In Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, defense targets Cassie Ventura's rape allegation timeline

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, wrapped up four days of testimony Friday in Combs' trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Prosecutors had expressed concern with the amount of time Combs' defense spent questioning Ventura, who is nearly nine months pregnant, on cross examination. They worried it would cause a mistrial if she went into labor on the stand.

Ventura's rape accusation challenged on cross examination

On day five of the trial, defense attorneys challenged Ventura on the timeline of the alleged rape she previously testified happened in August 2018 after dinner with Combs. The defense argued Ventura told the government Combs raped her in September 2018.

The defense also noted in text messages between Ventura and Combs that followed the alleged rape, "you don't say, 'the last time we saw each other, you raped me,' right?"

"Right," Ventura testified.

Ventura was also asked about consensual sex she had with Combs in September 2018. The defense noted Ventura's now-husband tried to FaceTime her while she was with Combs.

On redirect, prosecutors asked, "Do you have any doubt that Sean raped you?"

"No," Ventura said.

Lawyer Anna Estevao cross examines Casandra "Cassie" Ventura during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York, May 16, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg / REUTERS

The defense also pointed to an Instagram post Ventura made at the 2024 television airing of the 2016 Los Angeles hotel incident, during which Combs was seen attacking her.

"You wrote on Instagram, among other things, domestic violence is the issue," the defense said.

"There was more to it," Ventura testified.

In its opening statement, the defense told jurors Combs did commit domestic violence, but that's not what he's charged with in the trial.

Ventura canceled tour after $20 million settlement with Combs

Defense attorneys also brought up the $20 million settlement Ventura received from Combs after she filed a civil lawsuit. They asked if she canceled an upcoming tour at the time because she didn't need the money.

"That wasn't the reason why," Ventura testified.

On redirect, Ventura further explained she canceled after filing the lawsuit to address "the past the way I chose to. Quite overwhelming and I didn't want to be away from my kids at that time."

Prosecutors on redirect also asked Ventura about having to cancel obligations for so-called "freak offs," drug-fueled sexual encounters she had with male escorts as Combs allegedly directed and filmed.

Ventura said her career and opportunities suffered because she had a whole other job: "Basically a sex worker."

"This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope my testimony has given strength to other survivors," Ventura's personal attorney Douglas Wigdor read from a statement from her and her husband.

Dawn Richard, a member of the musical group Danity Kane, signed to Combs' label, also took the stand late Friday. She testified she saw Combs attack Ventura in his kitchen when she was cooking breakfast for him.

A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations took the stand after Ventura. She described for jurors what was found during the search of the Manhattan hotel where Combs was arrested last year. Jurors saw photos of bags containing Johnson's Baby Oil bottles and other lubricant. There were also photos of recreational and prescription drugs. She also described a photo of a backpack which she said contained $9,000.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.