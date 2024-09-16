Sean "Diddy" Combs taken into federal custody in New York

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been taken into custody by federal authorities in New York, CBS News confirmed Monday night. Details of the charges against Combs were not immediately known.

In recent months, the hip-hop mogul has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse and physical violence. In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement officers due to a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation, U.S. officials said at the time, but no charges were filed then.

"Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, of the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

Homeland Security Investigations declined to comment.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Combs, said in a statement.

He described Combs as "a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist," and said, "He is an imperfect person but he Is not a criminal."

Agnifilo said Combs "has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Combs has faced a number of lawsuits in recent months involving allegations of sexual misconduct and violence. Combs and his representatives have denied all the accusations.

In May, Combs apologized for a security video aired by CNN that appeared to show him attacking the singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. He said his behavior was "inexcusable" and that he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him rape and abuse during their relationship, He denied the accusations. They reached a settlement the following day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

and contributed to this report.