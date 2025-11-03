NYC mayoral candidates Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa make their final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

Election Day is just one day away in New York City, with Democrat Zohran Mamdani polling as the frontrunner against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Thousands of New Yorkers took part in early voting this year. According to the City Board of Elections, there were more than 735,000 early voting check-ins, compared to just under 170,000 in the 2021 mayoral election.

The Board of Elections also said this past Sunday had the highest number of early voters since it started in 2019.

All three mayoral candidates are making the most of the final hours before Election Day, pointing to the record breaking early voting numbers as a sign they will win Tuesday.

Meanwhile, polls show the race is tightening between Mamdani and Cuomo.

Mamdani holds sunrise rally at City Hall

As the sun rose over City Hall on Monday, Mamdani delivered a nod to the city's working class, who often work odd hours trying to make ends meet.

"When I am mayor, I don't want City Hall to only be a beacon of light once the sun has risen and illuminated it from the exterior. I want to make city government a light of its own that people across this city feel at all hours of the day," said Mamdani. "Let them feel the light of City Hall when their late night bus home is faster and freer and safer, too."

While Mamdani touted his newcomer status and fresh ideas, former Gov. Cuomo explained why experience matters in 2025.

Cuomo continues to point to his experience

"You need to know how the government works to actually make change, and Mamdani has never had a real job," said Cuomo. "Your first job should not be mayor of the city of New York with 8.5 million people."

As Cuomo supporters rallied in the Bronx, he made the radio rounds, referencing the early voting numbers that shattered 2021 records.

"It tells you people are concerned, people are worried," he said.

In a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday, President Trump said, if he had to choose, he would pick Cuomo over Mamdani. But even as Cuomo made the rounds Monday, he talked about fighting against Mr. Trump's federalization of democratic cities.

Sliwa says he's the clear safety choice

Meanwhile, Sliwa said Cuomo's experience is his liability.

"He has the same democratic principals that have destroyed the state of New York, the way Newsome has destroyed the state of California," said Sliwa.

Speaking at a Coney Island subway stop, Sliwa said his record on safety is better than both of his opponents.

"I think even my adversaries would understand that they cannot compare their experience on the subways with me, who's in the subways everyday, and where the Guardian Angels have been patrolling for over 46 years," he said.

All three candidates say they plan to spend Monday campaigning across the five boroughs, hoping to win over voters who are still undecided.