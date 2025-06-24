When do polls open in the NYC mayoral primary election?

It's Election Day in New York City as voters head to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 primary elections.

The Democratic primary for mayor is the most high-profile race on the ballot, and voters can rank their top five choices for the party's nomination. It could take several days to find out who the winner is.

NYC primary election poll hours

New Yorkers in all five boroughs can vote at their polling places starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 24. Polls close at 9 p.m.

People who are in line before the polls close will be allowed to vote.

To find your polling place, click here.

How to vote in the NYC primary

You can vote in person at your designated polling place on Election Day. You must be registered with a party, Republican or Democratic, in order to vote in its primary.

If you requested an absentee or mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by June 24 or dropped off at an Election Day poll site or your county Board of Elections Office by 9 p.m. on June 24.

The last day for early voting was June 22.

Does NYC require voter ID?

Registered voters do not need to show their ID when voting, unless they did not provide ID with their registration, according to the city Board of Elections.

First-time voters must provide ID with their voter registration applications. If ID is needed, but not provided by Election Day, you may vote with an affidavit ballot.

Who is running in the NYC Democratic race for mayor?

Eleven candidates are running in the 2025 Democratic primary for mayor. They are: Adrienne Adams, Selma Bartholomew, Michael Blake, Andrew Cuomo, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, Zellnor Myrie, Paperboy Love Prince, Jessica Ramos, Scott Stringer and Whitney Tilson.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is seeking reelection as an independent.

CLICK HERE to read more about the leading Democratic candidates.