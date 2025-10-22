Final NYC mayoral debate live updates as Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa face off
What to know about tonight's NYC mayoral debate between Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa
- Zohran Mamdani maintains a double-digit lead as the frontrunner in the race in recent polling, ahead of Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, respectively.
- Cuomo, however, has been gaining in polls after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams suspended his campaign.
- A new poll released this week showed a much tighter race between Mamdani and Cuomo, if Sliwa bows out.
- Sliwa said he's never going back to WABC radio after pressure to quit the race
- The Spectrum News NY1 debate is the second and final one for the general election.
- Early voting in New York City starts this Saturday, Oct. 25 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Cuomo: "No more BS from con artists"
"New Yorkers need to hear the truth. No more BS from con artists. They have to hear the truth," Andrew Cuomo said when arrived for the debate.
Candidates arrive at venue, but who shakes who's hand?
CBS News New York's Ali Bauman is at the venue watching the debate. She saw how the candidates greeted one another when they arrived.
Curtis Sliwa entered first.
Andrew Cuomo entered next and patted Sliwa on the back and shook his hand.
Zohran Mamdani entered last and shook Sliwa's hand.
Cuomo and Mamdani did not shake hands.
Who won the 1st debate?
It depends who you ask, since all three candidates declared victory.
"Really what happened is you had Zohran Mamdani going into this as the clear frontrunner in nearly every poll that we have seen since his upset Democratic primary win back in June. And quite frankly, he left this debate as the clear frontrunner. Mamdani did not have really any major mistakes that he made," said POLITICO reporter Nick Reisman. "Andrew Cuomo tried to trip him up on a few key issues that have been really kind of difficult for Mamdani during this campaign, like Israel and public safety, and Mamdani, for the most part, was able to parry a lot of those attacks, and he got through on his message about affordability and the cost of living."
"Cuomo's experience and command of the issues are clear and continue to show how he has been at the forefront of real crises. He wins on substance, but spends the night on defense, getting nonstop attacks from all sides," J.C. Polanco, assistant professor at University of Mount Saint Vincent, said.
"Mamdani has a better stage presence and is a more effective orator, but appears to have abandoned all of the statements on seizing the means of production, decriminalization work, and not closing jails. Or at least that's what it appears. It's tough to debate someone who disowns their own long-standing positions. Uncanny ability to control the camera, rehearsed the zingers, and released them timely," Polanco continued.
"Sliwa is tough. He is striking his opponents with a deep understanding of the issues underground and among those on the streets," he added.
Sliwa says he's "feeling great" ahead of the debate
Curtis Sliwa told CBS News New York's Ali Bauman he's "feeling great" ahead of the debate.
"I won the last debate, and now I go two for two tonight against Zohran and Andrew," Sliwa said.
Zohran Mamdani arrives for debate by bus
Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic frontrunner, arrived for the debate via an MTA bus. A signature proposal of Mamdani's is making bus fares free.
Looking for a breakout moment
CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer said Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa all need a breakout moment.
Andrew Cuomo needs a breakout moment to catch up with Zohran Mamdani, Kramer said.
Mamdani needs to make sure he doesn't do anything to blow his lead or let Cuomo get under his skin, Kramer said.
As for Sliwa, he put out another message on social media Wednesday evening asking his supporters to come out in support of him to stay in the race.
Latest polling in the NYC mayoral election
The latest poll from AARP and Gotham Polling found Mamdani holding onto his lead at 43.2%. Cuomo came in second place at 28.9%, and Sliwa came in third place at 19.4%.
The same poll found Mamdani and Cuomo would be neck-and-neck if Sliwa dropped out - with Cuomo just four points behind, which is within the poll's margin of error. In that scenario, Mamdani was ahead 44.6% to Cuomo's 40.7%.
"I'm not dropping out," Sliwa responded. "One person, one vote. That's how we determine elections. I never heard a caveat that said one person, one vote, and of course others need to drop out along the way."
"You will never see me in the studios of WABC ever again," Sliwa says
"You will never see me in the studios of WABC ever again," Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa said during an on-air interview with Sid Rosenberg earlier Wednesday.
John Catsimatidis, the station's owner, and Rosenberg have called on Sliwa to drop out of the race to clear a possible path to victory for Andrew Cuomo, and prevent frontrunner Zohran Mamdani from winning.
Sliwa started working as a host at the station in 1994. He left his job at WABC radio in February to run his campaign full-time and comply with Campaign Finance Board regulations, according to a spokesperson.
Sliwa's comments today refer to not coming back as a guest on one of the shows, the spokesperson said.
"I feel personally offended by friends and colleagues at WABC," Sliwa said, adding that the station has become "Always Broadcast Cuomo."
Who is still in the running for NYC mayor?
Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa are still in the race to replace incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who has suspended his reelection campaign.
Mamdani is bringing new voters into New York City politics with a campaign centered heavily around affordability.
The Queens assemblyman won the Democratic nomination in a stunning primary victory. He will appear on the ballot in two places -- as the Democratic Party candidate and the Working Families Party candidate.
Cuomo, meanwhile, has a long resume of public service, which he says makes him the best person to run New York City.
The former governor left office office amid sexual misconduct allegations and questions about his handling of the COVID pandemic. He is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani and will appear on the ballot under his "Fight and Deliver Party."
Sliwa considers himself a "law and order" candidate and is a staunch animal rights advocate. He will appear on the ballot as both the Republican Party candidate and on an independent line for his "Protect Animals Party."
How to watch the NYC mayoral debate
Tonight's 90-minute debate is being hosted by Spectrum News NY1 starting at 7 p.m.
CBS News New York will have this live blog throughout, with real-time reporting on key moments, questions and clashes during the debate, followed by highlights and political analysis from our team of experts.
This is the second of two debates heading into the general election.