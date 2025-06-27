Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Adams, NYC Council reach budget deal expanding child care, library service, more

By
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.
Read Full Bio
Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council have reached an agreement on a new city budget for the Fiscal Year that begins Tuesday, CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer has learned. 

Some of the new initiatives include:

Affordability in New York City is a key issue in the mayoral campaign, and the launch of a 2-K program, similar to the city's 3-K program, would be impactful for many struggling families with young children. 

During the pandemic, public libraries started closing Sundays due to budget cuts. Adams had blamed those cuts on federal COVID aid ending and the cost of the migrant crisis. Further cuts had been feared but ultimately didn't come to pass. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Marcia Kramer

Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.