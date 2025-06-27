Mayor Adams, NYC Council reach budget deal expanding child care, library service, more

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council have reached an agreement on a new city budget for the Fiscal Year that begins Tuesday, CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer has learned.

Some of the new initiatives include:

Affordability in New York City is a key issue in the mayoral campaign, and the launch of a 2-K program, similar to the city's 3-K program, would be impactful for many struggling families with young children.

During the pandemic, public libraries started closing Sundays due to budget cuts. Adams had blamed those cuts on federal COVID aid ending and the cost of the migrant crisis. Further cuts had been feared but ultimately didn't come to pass.

