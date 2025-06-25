Zohran Mamdani claims victory in NYC Democratic mayoral primary in speech to supporters

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is claiming victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

He spoke to his supporters shortly after midnight Wednesday after pulling ahead in the first round of voting.

"Tonight, we made history. In the words of Nelson Mandela, 'It always seems impossible until it is done.' My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City," he said.

He also thanked fellow mayoral candidate Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed him as a strategy to beat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Together, we have shown the power of the politics of the future, one of partnership and of sincerity," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said he launched his campaign with "the vision of a city that every New Yorker could afford."

"We have won because New Yorkers have stood up for a city they can afford," he said. "Where rent stabilized apartments are actually stabilized. Where buses are fast and free. Where child care doesn't cost more than CUNY."

He called out the president, saying the mayor of New York needs to "use their power to reject Donald Trump's fascism. To stop mass ICE agents from deporting our neighbors and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic party."

Mamdani said his campaign showed the world dreams can become reality.

"This is not my victory. This is ours," he said.

Cuomo congratulates Mamdani

With 92% of votes counted, Mamdani had 43.5% and Cuomo had 36.4%.

Cuomo called Mamdani on Tuesday night to congratulate him.

"He deserved it. He won," Cuomo said.

Mamdani has not officially been declared the winner, however, because he has not received 50% of the vote.

The race will now move onto ranked choice voting, where the candidates with the least amount of votes will be eliminated and those ballots will be recounted with the voters' lower ranked choices.

The first time New York City used ranked choice voting was the 2021 mayoral primary. Eric Adams was not declared the winner in that race until two weeks after Election Day.