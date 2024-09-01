MTA ends free bus routes after high rates of fare evasion in NYC transit system found

NEW YORK -- An MTA pilot program that gave New Yorkers free bus rides in all five boroughs is over after a report found high rates of fare evasion across the transit system.

The fare-free pilot program ended Saturday, almost a year after it started offering free trips on the Bronx Bx18A/B, Brooklyn B60, Manhattan M116, Queens Q4, and Staten Island S46/96 bus routes.

The MTA originally said the free-fare program would last six months, but fares were not collected from Sept. 24, 2023-Aug. 31, 2024.

Nearly 1 million bus riders board without paying daily, report found

In August, the MTA said fare evasion reached a crisis level and cost the agency around $700 million in 2022.

A report said nearly half of all bus riders were not paying at all, totaling around $315 million in unpaid fares. It found the number of fare evaders more than doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic.

MTA leaders said losses from fare evasion threaten reliable transit and increase the need for fare hikes.

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani said many don't pay because they can't afford it. He suggested the MTA make all buses free and get reimbursed by the city and state.

"That's about $800 million a year," Mamdani told CBS News New York, "which may sound like a lot of money, and it is substantial, but in the context of a city budget that's north of $100 billion and a state budget that's north of $220 billion, this is just pennies."

MTA, NYPD ramp up fare evasion enforcement

The MTA and NYPD have recently increased enforcement against fare evasion on New York City buses, an effort being carried out by members of the city's Eagle Team.

It's 200 current members - either wearing uniforms or in plain clothes - are responsible for issuing summonses daily to hundreds of thousands of bus riders caught not paying the fare.

CBS News New York witnessed the Eagle Team (and alleged fare evaders) in action last week.