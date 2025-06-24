Andrew Cuomo congratulates Zohran Mamdani, says he won NYC Democratic mayoral primary

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani to congratulate him Tuesday night, saying he won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary election.

With 91% of the vote in, Mamdani had 43.5% and Cuomo had 36.4% of the vote.

Because Mamdani does not have the 50% required to win the primary, however, there's still no official winner and there will be additional rounds of ranked-choice voting.

"He deserved it. He won."

Cuomo spoke to his supporters shortly before 10:30 p.m., saying it was "not our night."

"Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and he inspired them and moved them, and got them to come out and vote," Cuomo said. "And he really ran a highly impactful campaign. I called him. I congratulated him. I applaud him sincerely for his effort."

He added, "He deserved it. He won."

A spokesperson for Cuomo said while the former governor congratulated Mamdani, he has not officially conceded.

"I want to look at all the numbers as they come in and analyze the rank choice voting. I will then consult with my colleagues on what is the best path for me to help the City of New York, as I have already qualified to run for mayor on an independent line in November," Cuomo said in a statement.

In the weeks leading up to the election, polls showed the primary narrowed down to a two-man contest between Cuomo and Mamdani, with one poll showing Mamdani taking the lead the day before the election.

The former governor of New York was hoping his long resume of public service will outweigh the scandals that ended his governorship, while Mamdani started off relatively unknown but quickly gained popularity with a campaign focused on improving the cost of living.

NYC's Democratic mayoral primary moves into ranked choice voting rounds

Under ranked-choice voting, whichever candidate has the fewest votes at the end of each round of tabulating is eliminated from contention. Those ballots' subsequent choices are tabulated in the next round.

Additional rounds of counting continue until a candidate reaches 50% of the vote.

This is only the second time New York City has used ranked-choice voting. The system allows voters to list up to five candidates on their ballots in order of preference.

Back in 2021, it took two weeks for Eric Adams to be declared the winner.

Winners projected in other NYC races

Other races were also on the ballot for both Democrats and Republicans.

The Associated Press projects Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has won his race as he seeks reelection, defeating challenger Patrick Timmins. He will face Republican Maud Maron.

AP has also projected Peter Kefalas for the GOP primary for comptroller, Jumaane Williams for the Democratic primary for public advocate, Antonio Reynoso for the Democratic primary for Brooklyn borough president, and Vanessa Gibson for the Democratic primary for Bronx borough president.

1.1 million New Yorkers vote in primaries, CBS News estimates

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, New Yorkers braved the heat at the polls, and candidates made their last-ditch efforts to turn out the vote.

CBS News estimates a total turnout of 1.1 million voters, most of whom turned out in person Tuesday. That translates to over one-third of registered Democrats citywide, noticeably higher than 2021's mayoral primary.

contributed to this report.