Zohran Mamdani set to answer questions at Columbia University's 1st forum with NYC mayoral candidates

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic frontrunner in the New York City mayor election, is kicking off the first in a series of public forums at Columbia University.

The conversation will focus on public safety, political leadership and community priorities. It's scheduled for noon Monday and will be livestreamed.

Mamdani campaigns with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Brooklyn

With under two months to Election Day, the race is capturing the attention of voters and politicians nationwide, including the president.

Over the weekend, Mamdani joined Sen. Bernie Sanders for a town hall in Brooklyn. The state assemblyman focused on affordability while calling out his biggest opponent.

"Partnership is critically important in fighting back against Donald Trump. Can you imagine Andrew Cuomo working together with Tish James and Kathy Hochul to fight back against the deployment?" Mamdani said. "Why would he fight back when it's Donald Trump that's trying to get him elected right now?"

Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Mamdani in the June primary. Now, the democratic socialist has yet to earn the endorsement of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor was asked over the weekend if she could give a timeline for her decision.

"No, there's been so much speculation about what I'm going to do," she said, adding, "Whomever is the mayor of New York, I need them to work with me."

NYC mayoral candidates meet voters at Labor Day Parade

Earlier Saturday, the mayoral candidates hit the streets for the city's annual Labor Day Parade as they sought to connect with voters and set themselves apart from their rivals.

"If Zohran Mamdani wins, they will pick him up and carrying him around the country and kill Democrats with him," said former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Their records speak for themselves. Both of them have lived elite lives," incumbent Mayor Eric Adams said. "I didn't study poverty, I lived in poverty."

"They don't know where Eric Adams is from day to day. And Andy Cuomo, does he even have a headquarters, other than out in the Hamptons?" said Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Columbia said all of the candidates were invited to participate in their own forum, and Sliwa agreed to an event set for Oct. 6.