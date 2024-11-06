What Donald Trump's projected win in the 2024 presidential election means for New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- As former President Donald Trump has been projected the winner of the 2024 presidential election, many New Yorkers are wondering what his second term might mean for abortion rights, immigration policies and more.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reacts

Gov. Kathy Hochul congratulated Trump, and then went on to speak to New Yorkers who were concerned about what Trump's election might mean for the Empire State.

"I want to reassure all New Yorkers, and I know for many of you this is not the electoral result you had hoped for, but I will say this. We have weathered storms before. We have overcome pandemics. We've had to, in the aftermath of tremendous job losses, create thousands of jobs. After seeing huge spikes in crime, we had to reduce the crime rate dramatically. And after losing so many jobs to overseas, we are now on the cusp of creating a new revolution, bringing more jobs from places like China - all of this just in the last few years since I took office. That's why I have the confidence in my team and all those we work closely with that we will get through the uncertainty of a new administration in Washington," Hochul said. "We've done this before. We've been through this."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday morning the votes have been counted and his administration is committed to a peaceful transfer of power.

"As mayor of America's largest city, our team will work with the incoming administration for the good of all New Yorkers. We will collaborate with our mayors across this country to come up with a real agenda that can help cities across America, including making sure that we continue to get support for our housing, infrastructure, education, health care and more," the mayor said.

"And I intend to defend and fight for our city's values as part of the process. No matter who is president or what party controls Congress, this city will always stand up for the rights of women, our immigrant brothers and sisters, our LGBTQ+ community and millions of others," he continued.

New York election results show voters approved Proposition 1, enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. On the city's ballot measures, voters approved Propositions 2 through 5 but shot down 6, CBS News projects.

City officials touted a strong voter turnout, with approximately 2.4 million ballots cast in this election.

Abortion rights

With the passage of Prop 1 statewide, Adams said "women can be confident that their reproductive rights are secured."

"Our city remains committed to protecting and advancing women's health care, including access to abortion care," he said. "No matter what happens across the country, abortion care will always be available in New York City for anyone who needs it. That includes women outside of this city who come here seeking the care they are denied in other places."

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom added reproductive care is about more than just abortions.

"So the right to have a healthy baby, the right to decide if you don't want to have a baby, the right to get help if you are struggling with infertility - one in five women in New York City struggle with infertility," she said. "All of that remains, no matter what happens across this country."

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, nearly two dozen states passed abortion bans. Two years later, it remained a key issue on the ballot in at least 10 states.

Immigration

Immigration was also top of mind this election, as Trump campaigned on a promise to launch the country's largest deportation program in history. Legal experts have questioned the cost and feasibility of such a program.

"We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system. This includes pushing Congress to provide expedited authorization for asylum seekers who desire to work and they're already here," Adams said Wednesday.

Trump has also vowed to try to end birthright citizenship for children of immigrants living in the country illegally, and to reinstate hardline border policies, including militarizing the U.S-Mexico border.

"To those immigrants who are living here pursuing the American Dream, as so many generations did before you, New York City stands with you. Our city will also continue to offer care, resources and legal help to those who need it. Regardless of immigration status, we will be here for you," the mayor continued. "New York City will always remain a city of immigrants and a beacon of liberty around the globe."

Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro added the city remains committed to its sanctuary laws, saying he wants to quell any sense of panic or misinformation.

"We want to be clear that, as a sanctuary city, we intend to follow the law, and we expect that all our city agencies follow our sanctuary laws," Castro said. "Sanctuary laws make it clear, with respect to if we collaborate with federal government, it sets the boundaries, it explains how we use our resources. And I want to make sure that our immigrant communities know, as the mayor has said, we'll continue to be a sanctuary city, and we will continue to protect our immigrant communities."

Federal funding

Officials said they have been preparing different election outcomes by identifying any potential funding and policy risks.

"We will continue to fight for every dollar to build the infrastructure we need to keep our city functioning and create climate resiliency. These are generational projects that we must move forward no matter who is in the White House," Adams said.

Federal grants make up about 7% of the city's $112 billion budget for things like housing, education, infrastructure, services for young and old New Yorkers, as well as climate resiliency.

"This morning, we know we now have a new president. We have the same infrastructure challenges, though, that we had yesterday - crumbling bridges, pollution, excessive heat and extreme water that overwhelms traditional sewer systems," said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. "These troubles know no political affiliation, they know no state boundary, they're bipartisan in the toll that they take on communities."

See the latest New York election results here, and find a county-by-county map here. CBS News New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will have more on the local impact of the election coming up at 5 and 6 p.m.