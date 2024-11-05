New York election results show live vote count for 2024 races

NEW YORK -- Vice President Kamala Harris has won New York and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has been reelected, CBS News projects.

New York is typically considered a solidly blue state, but much attention is being paid to it this year since a "red wave" swept over Long Island in 2022, helping Republicans take control of the House.

Beyond the presidential race, there are a number of "down-ballot" House races that are being closely watched.

Statewide, New Yorkers were deciding on Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into law. New York City voters are also weighing several proposals that could change the city's charter.

