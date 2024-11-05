Watch CBS News
Local News

New York election results show live vote count for 2024 races

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Vice President Kamala Harris has won New York and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has been reelected, CBS News projects.

New York is typically considered a solidly blue state, but much attention is being paid to it this year since a "red wave" swept over Long Island in 2022, helping Republicans take control of the House. 

Beyond the presidential race, there are a number of "down-ballot" House races that are being closely watched. 

Statewide, New Yorkers were deciding on Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into law. New York City voters are also weighing several proposals that could change the city's charter. 

President - New York election results

U.S. Senate - New York election results

U.S. Representative - New York election results

Ballot initiatives via the Associated Press 

New York Amendment 1 election results - abortion rights

NYC Proposal 2 election results - cleaning public property

NYC Proposal 3 election results - City Council fiscal analysis

NYC Proposal 4 election results - notice of public safety votes

NYC Proposal 5 election results - capital planning

NYC Proposal 6 election results - Chief Business Diversity Officer

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.