New York voters approve Proposition 1 which protects abortion rights, CBS News projects

NEW YORK - Voters in New York have approved a ballot measure making abortion rights part of the state constitution, CBS News projects.

Proposition 1 on New York's ballot is known as the Equal Rights Act. Supporters said it would enshrine a woman's right to choose in the state's constitution. Opponents said the measure went beyond that, and, by seeking to establish new protected classes, could do more harm than good.

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, 21 states have passed abortion bans. Proposition 1 represented New York's attempt to join seven other states who have passed measures protecting abortion rights.

The proposal prevents discrimination based on pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes as well as age, gender identity and sexual orientation. Opponents to the latter said it would open the door to men using women's bathrooms and transgender athletes to compete on sports teams that match their gender identities. Opponents also said it would allow minors to get abortions without parental consent.

As opponents called the measure a wolf in sheep's clothing, since it would - according to them - strip away parental rights, supporters said it codifies protection for abortion, as well as other New Yorkers.