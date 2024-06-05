Gov. Kathy Hochul considers delaying NYC congestion pricing start date, sources say. Here's why.

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing to delay the start of congestion pricing in New York City, sources tell CBS New York.

Sources say the governor is concerned about how the toll will impact economic recovery in Midtown, Manhattan, as inflation remains high in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office did not respond to CBS New York's request for a comment.

Sources tell CBS New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer there are questions about whether congestion pricing will actually take effect on June 30.

It's unclear if the state Legislature would be able to come up with another source of funding for the billions of dollars the MTA hopes to receive from the tolls. There's also the question of whether federal approvals could run out, if the plan doesn't start on time.

The Riders Alliance released a statement Wednesday morning, saying a delay would be an "outrageous betrayal of our trust."

"New York City public transit riders gave Governor Hochul her margin of victory in the 2022 election. Stopping congestion pricing before it even starts would be an outrageous betrayal of our trust," the statement read. "Congestion pricing is the only public policy that can make our subway more reliable and accessible, speed up slow bus service, and help clear the air as wildfire smoke thickens. Governor Hochul must turn it on June 30 as planned."

Hochul previously voiced her support for congestion pricing, saying it's expected to result in less air pollution, lower carbon emissions and fewer crashes. She also said the money would be "transformative" for the MTA.

When does congestion pricing start in NYC?

Congestion pricing is currently set to start at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30. New York City would be the first in the nation to implement such a toll.

June 30 also happens to be the annual Pride March in Manhattan and leads into the Fourth of July holiday week.

The MTA is holding a series of webinars to answer questions about the rollout, and the first session is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

NYC congestion pricing map of the zone

CBS2

Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone starts at 60th Street and heads south to include the Lincoln, Holland and Hugh L. Carey tunnels on the Hudson River side, and the Queensboro Bridge, Queens Midtown Tunnel, Williamsburg Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge on the East Side.

People who live within the zone will only be charged if they leave and come back, and some roadways, like the FDR Drive and West Side Highway, will be excluded, as long as vehicles stay off the city street grid.

How will congestion pricing work in NYC?

Under the plan, drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan at or below 60th Street. Fees will be highest during peak hours, which are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

For drivers using E-ZPass, passenger and small commercial vehicles will pay $15 during peak hours, motorcycles will pay $7.50, and trucks and buses will pay $24 or $36 depending on size.

Some discounts and exemptions will be available, including the Individual Disability Exemption Plan for those who are unable to use mass transit due to medical conditions.

Officials say the goal of congestion pricing is to reduce traffic and improve air quality in Manhattan. The money raised from the plan will be used for mass transit projects and upgrades.

However, the plan has faced significant pushback, including multiple lawsuits in New Jersey and New York.