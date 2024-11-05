Some NYC voters report scanners in Queens took multiple tries. Officials say "any ballot cast will be counted."

NEW YORK -- Some New York City voters reported that it took several attempts to scan their ballots at polling sites in Queens on Election Day, but officials insist every ballot will be counted.

CBS News New York is looking into potential problems at PS2Q The Alfred Zimberg School in East Elmhurst and PS184 in Whitestone, Queens.

The New York City Board of Elections confirmed there were some issues feeding ballots into voting machines early Tuesday morning in Queens, but officials said "corrective measures were undertaken" and voting was not impacted.

"Earlier today, we were notified that scanners in some Queens poll sites required multiple attempts to scan a ballot. Technicians were immediately dispatched, and corrective measures were undertaken. In an abundance of caution, we had all 290 sites in Queens inspected," the BOE said in a statement at 11:21 a.m. "Voters are voting and have been voting all day. Voters have not been impacted beyond additional attempts to scan their ballot or have it placed in the emergency bin as protocol.

"We want to assure the public any ballot cast will be counted."

As CBS News New York's Mahsa Saeidi reported, some machines took multiple attempts to scan a ballot. The problem lasted for several hours at multiple sites. As of noon, a technician was still on the way to PS184, where the wait time was about one hour.

Officials said this is not rare and the machines often get overwhelmed during high turnout elections.

"The voting experience was totally fine, it was seamless. Everyone pointed me in the directions I needed to go to, and they did everything that they needed to do so I can vote properly, and it was good," voter Raymond Cabral said at that site.

New York polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who are in line by 9 p.m. should be allowed to cast their ballots.

New Yorkers are weighing in on the 2024 presidential election, plus key congressional races and several ballot measures, including Proposition 1. In the city, the ballot measures are aimed at changing the Charter. On the state level, Proposition 1 would make abortion rights part of the state constitution.

CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke with voters in Tarrytown, who said they were eager for the election to be over and to finally see the results.

"Anxious, I was looking at selfies that I took and I'm seeing a stress vein popping out of my forehead, but hopeful," said voter Jessica Reed.

"Positive, but I'm on the edge of my seat," another voter added.

New York held nine days of early voting, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5. The New York City Board of Elections said more than 1.89 million people voted early across the five boroughs, with Queens having the highest turnout at nearly 346,000.

Find more information about what's on the ballot in New Jersey here and in Connecticut here.