Interborough Express inches closer to becoming reality; Now awaiting environmental review

NEW YORK -- The Interborough Express, a multi-billion dollar light rail line connecting Brooklyn and Queens, continues to inch closer to becoming a reality.

As CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook reports, the MTA is looking into the potential impacts of the project, and one remaining step is the environmental review process.

The MTA held its third and final public hearing on the project on Nov. 30 in Sunset Park, Brooklyn -- one of the areas the line is expected to run through.

"It makes me really happy, because I was frustrated that, why do I always have to go into Manhattan to get back to Queens? It's very frustrating and I don't like it," said one area resident.

Read More: Interborough Express looks to bring trolley cars back to NYC streets with light rail connecting Brooklyn and Queens

Dozens of members of the public had the chance to listen to MTA officials, including Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber, about the Interborough Express.

"We're trying to add some new money to get some design even going before the MTA Capital Program is underway. So there's efforts underway to accelerate this project even though it's in its infancy," said Lieber.

The Interborough Express, or IBX for short, is expected to shorten travel time between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Jackson Heights, Queens. From end-to-end, the agency predicts it will take under 40 minutes.

The MTA says light rails will run on an underused freight line that passes through 20 neighborhoods. The existing right-of-way will connect to 17 subway lines and the LIRR.

Read More: Queens residents say Interborough Express would offer much needed option for commuting to Brooklyn

The project is said to require a budget of $5.5 billion. The MTA hopes the line will be completed by 2027, if all goes accordingly.

"I live in Brooklyn Heights and one of the biggest concerns is this is supposed to be built in conjunction with the Cross Harbor Freight Line. We want to see that built as well to get trucks off the BQE," said Chris Bastian, Brooklyn Heights Resident.

The MTA says the formal project design process will happen in 2024, which could take up to two years. If the project is determined to be suitable for construction, the transit agency will then start finding ways in which it plans to fund construction.