How to watch Mondaire Jones and Mike Lawler debate for New York's 17th Congressional District

Where do 2024's key races in New York stand? | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Where do 2024's key races in New York stand? | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Where do 2024's key races in New York stand? | The Point with Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK -- Mondaire Jones and Mike Lawler are in a closely watched race for New York's 17th Congressional District, which represents all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess.

CBS News New York is hosting a live debate between the candidates Wednesday night in New York City.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

What to know about the race for N.Y. District 17

Mondaire Jones and Rep. Mike Lawler speak during the Congressional District 17 election debate hosted by News 12 and moderated by Reporter Tara Rosenblum on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Yonkers, N.Y. Brittainy Newman / AP

New York's 17th District spans the suburban area north of New York City, and the race could play a key role in which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years.

In 2022, Lawler narrowly defeated U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat who had been in office for a decade.

Now Lawler, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Jones, who represented much of the district until 2022 when he moved to Brooklyn to avoid a primary fight with another incumbent impacted by redistricting.

Both candidates have geared their campaigns toward attracting moderate voters, while criticizing each other for being radical.

What time does the debate start?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. EST and will last one hour, wrapping up at 9 p.m.

After it's over, be sure to watch CBS News New York at 11 p.m. for continued election coverage.

New York voters have just days left to register for the Nov. 5 general election, and the early voting period starts this Saturday, Oct. 26.

How to watch the debate live

You can watch the debate live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

You can also find our stream on the free CBS News App, Pluto TV and other streaming services.

The debate will also be broadcast on New York 55.

What are the rules for the debate?

So how will the debate work? Here are the rules each candidate has agreed to follow.

Candidates will have one minute to answer a question. Rebuttals will be allowed when warranted.

There will be no opening statements. A lightning round of questions will round out the hour.

There will be no live audience.

Meet the debate moderators

The debate is being moderated by veteran CBS News New York anchor Maurice DuBois and political reporter Marcia Kramer.

DuBois joined CBS in 2004 and co-anchors CBS News New York at 5 and 11. Over his 20-year career with the company, he's covered everything from local news to national political conventions, and he's moderated previous debates for New York governor, New York City mayor and Congressional races.

Kramer joined the newsroom in 1990 as a political and investigative reporter, exposing things like the improper use of lights and sirens, people stealing school supplies and selling them on the black market, schools serving food past its freshness date and school board members vacationing in Las Vegas on taxpayer dollars.

Where is the debate being held?

The debate is taking place at the CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. It's also where the vice presidential debate between candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz was held earlier this month.

The CBS Broadcast Center is home to CBS News New York, CBS News 24/7, CBS Sports and Sports Network and several other productions. It's also the distribution center for the CBS Television Network.

CBS acquired the building in 1952 from Sheffield Farms, which had been the world's largest milk distribution center. It was used to bottle and distribute milk by train, and there are still tracks located in the subbasement.

CBS News then moved into the building in 1964, relocating from the Grand Central Terminal building. Walter Cronkite broadcast the 1964 election results from Studio 41, now home to the "Drew Barrymore Show."

Watch CBS News New York's latest political coverage leading up to Election Day, and don't miss "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m.