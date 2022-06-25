More protests planned in Union Square on Saturday after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

More protests planned in Union Square on Saturday after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wadeget the free app
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers have been protesting in response to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Organizers said abortion rights supporters cannot afford to wait for November elections to take action. Another rally is set for Saturday afternoon in Union Square, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.
Overnight, at least 20 protesters were arrested for blocking 42nd Street outside Bryant Park. They were intent on sending a message to the Supreme Court following the 5-4 ruling that eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.
The controversial issue goes back to the states to set their own abortion laws.
"I'm scared and I'm horrified and I'm sick," said Jesse Breeden, a Brooklyn resident.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams said they will do everything they can to protect abortion access in New York, including for women from out of state.
After the ruling came down Friday, thousands of women marched from Union Square to Washington Square Park. Many incredulous protections they fought for decades ago were rolled back.
"You are gonna face the anger of women and our allies all across the country and we're not gonna let up," said Betty Maloney, a member of the group Radical Women.
Just as many dealt with heartbreak, opponents of abortion rights, like Anne Perone with New Jersey Committee for Life, celebrated a different future.
"I'm very, very happy because I'm sure many of the people in the United States are against abortion and are concerned about preserving innocent life," Perone said.
"What's next? They're coming for gays, they're coming for people of color," another woman said.
Many protesters were weary and afraid of what the court could overturn next, especially after reviewing a separate opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas.
"Same sex marriage, immigration rights, anything that he sees that is not clearly stated in the Constitution and something that the American history would support, then he is not going to condone," said Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, a professor of constitutional law at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
"That's one justice. It takes five," said CBS News legal analyst Jan Crawford. "This case is different. Abortion is different because it involves a human life."
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have laws in place that protect abortion access. Thirteen states have laws that ban abortions almost immediately.