New York City voters approve most local ballot measures, according to election projections. Here's what that means.

NEW YORK - New York City residents have approved most proposals that were on their ballot, including initiatives involving abortion rights, the war on rats and capital planning, according to election projections.

"This is a great day for all who want to see a cleaner, safer city, improved fiscal responsibility, transparency in the capital planning process, and access to abortion care," New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media.

Statewide, voters approved Prop 1, known as the Equal Rights Act, CBS News projects. The measure establishes abortion rights into the state's constitution.

Here's a closer look at the New York City ballot proposals, and click here for complete 2024 New York election results.

New York City's Proposal 2

The Street Cleaning and Requirement of Waste Containers Amendment. The Associated Press projected that voters approved this measure, which is part of Adams' plan to containerize garbage and his war on rats. The measure gives the Sanitation Department more power to enforce garbage rules across the Big Apple, including the ability to ticket street vendors.

New York City's Proposal 3

The Fiscal Analysis and Budget Deadline Amendment requires the City Council to undertake fiscal analysis before holding hearings or votes on laws, as well authorizing fiscal analysis from the mayor, as well as updating budget deadlines. The City Council had come out against this proposal, saying it would increase bureaucracy. The Associated Press projected that this measure is on the way to passing.

New York City's Proposal 4

The Additional Public Notice Before City Council Vote On Public Safety Amendment requires additional public notice before the City Council votes on laws regarding the public safety operations of the NYPD, FDNY or Department of Correction. The measure was viewed as part of an ongoing battle between factions who support additional police regulation, such as the "How Many Stops" law. The Associated Press has projected that this measure passed.

New York City's Proposal 5

The Capital Planning Amendment puts additional scrutiny each year on how city facilities are being maintained. It requires that the needs those facilities are facing inform capital planning. The City Council opposed the measure, saying it ignores other recommended reforms to improve capital planning transparency. The Associated Press projected that this measure passed.

New York City's Proposal 6

The Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise and Film Permits Amendment is the only ballot measure New York City voters may have rejected, according to the Associated Press. The measure would've promoted minority and women-owned business access to the film and TV industry. It would've created a city Chief Business Diversity Officer as well as authorized the mayor to designate which office issues film permits.

contributed to this report.