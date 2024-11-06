Rep. Mike Lawler's win in N.Y.'s 17th Congressional District shows continued Republican strength in the suburbs

Rep. Mike Lawler at center of growing Republican hold on the NYC suburbs

Rep. Mike Lawler at center of growing Republican hold on the NYC suburbs

NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A Republican hold on the lower Hudson Valley may help them retain control of the House of Representatives.

Incumbent Rep. Mike Lawler cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic challenger Mondaire Jones in New York's 17th Congressional District.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello spoke to Lawler about what the election says about Republican strength in the suburbs.

Voters "want results"

Lawler celebrated on Tuesday night and on Wednesday said of voters, "They're tired of the name calling. They want results."

He reflected on his easy victory in a race where Democrats slammed him with $20 million in attack ads. Many voters, however, rejected efforts to portray Lawler as a "MAGA extremist," with one saying they see him has "trying to actually bridge the differences between the parties."

"Democrats spent tens of millions to try and flip back these seats and really needed to flip mine to take back the majority and I think ultimately they fell short of that," Lawler said.

The GOP has so far lost three congressional seats, including Marc Molinaro's in New York's 19th District, but the party is ecstatic. Donald Trump won Nassau and Rockland counties after losing both to Joe Biden four years ago. Trump lost Westchester County but grew his 2020 vote total by 10%, even as voters gave a resounding win to Democrat George Latimer in the 16th District.

Aiello caught up with Latimer in Rye and asked him what the takeaway from the election is for Democrats.

"You cannot treat people in blocks of groups with messaging. You're not gonna move young white men or Black women. You're gonna have to treat people as individuals," Latimer said.

Could Mike Lawler one day be a candidate for governor?

Trump made major inroads with Hispanic voters and Jewish voters.

"He's a business guy. Everybody know he's a business guy," said Luis Nivelo of Rockland County.

"I think the economy needs him and Israel needs him," said Liza Katz of Rockland County.

Both groups are major factors in New York state politics, and Republicans are starting to wonder if a guy like Lawler could help them in Albany.

"I was at your party last night. Some people were talking about you running for governor in 2026," Aiello said.

"You have a migrant crisis. You have failed policies like cashless bail and congestion pricing. You have an affordability crisis. New York leads the nation in outmigration. The only way to get balance in Albany is through the governor's mansion, so we'll see what the future holds," Lawler said.

For now, Mr. Lawler is going to Washington for a second term.