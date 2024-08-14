Mayor Eric Adams echoes call for changes to New York's sanctuary city laws

Mayor Adams says changes are needed to NYC's sanctuary city laws

NEW YORK -- There is growing concern over New York's sanctuary city laws.

Not long after NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell sounded the alarm to CBS News New York on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams issued similar concerns. His remarks on Wednesday followed the arrest of a homeless migrant who allegedly raped a woman in Brooklyn last weekend.

"What we need to alter are those who are repeated, violent offenders. After they served their time, they should be able to be turned over to [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to be removed from our city," Adams said.

This is not the first time Adams has criticized the city's sanctuary status. Back in February, he called for more cooperation with ICE.

"I don't believe people who are violent in our city and commit repeated crimes should have the privilege of being in our city," Adams said at the time.

Migrant accused in Coney Island rape

The mayor and Chell are calling for changes after the arrest of 24-year-old Daniel Bonilla, who is accused of raping a woman in Coney Island on Sunday.

Bonilla, a migrant from Nicaragua, was also arrested in 2023 for sexually assaulting a woman at a Brooklyn shelter.

On Tuesday, Chell said Bonilla should have been deported after he finished serving his sentence in June.

"When that case was adjudicated, his next step should've been on a bus or a plane and removed from our city," Chell said.

Chell and Adams are calling on city leaders to amend existing legislation so the NYPD can coordinate with ICE when a migrant is convicted of a violent crime.

Back in June, City Council members Robert Holden and Joe Borelli introduced a bill to repeal New York's sanctuary city status, but the proposed legislation faces strong objections from the council's left-wing Democratic majority.

Immigration advocates argue the law is needed to protect migrants and encourage them to cooperate with police if they are the victim or witness to a crime.