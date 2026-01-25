Live updates as huge winter storm arrives in NYC and Tri-State Area
What to know as NYC and Tri-State Area brace for major winter storm
- A dangerous winter storm arrived in the New York City area early Sunday morning. It's forecast to bring heavy snow and sleet to the region throughout the day. NYC is likely to get 8 inches of snow or more for the first time in years, but totals could top 18 inches in the far northern suburbs.
- The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut declared states of emergency ahead of the snowstorm, activating emergency protocols and warning people to stay off the roads, which could also become icy as the storm progresses in subfreezing temperatures.
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told New Yorkers to expect "whiteout and near-blizzard" conditions at the height of the storm around midday. NYC public schools will not have a snow day Monday, but Mamdani said a decision will be made today on whether to hold in-person classes or remote.
- The MTA said NYC subways and buses will continue to operate during the storm. NJ Transit bus, light rail and Access Link service is suspended systemwide, while rail service will be suspended at 2 p.m.
Flight cancellations
Full ground stops are possible at New York's LaGuardia Airport and John. F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday due to the massive winter storm, which has been wreaking havoc on air travel across the country, the Federal Aviation Administration says.
So far, more than 800 flights have been canceled at LGA and more than 900 have been canceled at JFK, according to FlightAware.
New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport is up to nearly 900 flight cancellations, so far.
Dangerously frigid weather
Temperatures will remain dangerously frigid for the duration of the winter storm. Prolonged exposure to the elements today could result in hypothermia and frostbite, which could take just 30 minutes or less to set in.
Icing during the storm could have severe impacts, including slippery pavement, weighted tree limbs and isolated power outages from just one-quarter of an inch of ice or less. Any more ice accumulation will mean more dangerous travel, lots of tree damage and more scattered power outages.
And of course, the heavy snow means visibility will be low. So be cautious!
Mamdani says NYC "ready for whatever winter weather comes"
Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday reassured New Yorkers that city agencies are "thoroughly equipped and we are ready for whatever winter weather comes."
"Make no mistake, New Yorkers, the full power of this city's enormous resources are prepared, poised, and ready to be deployed," Mamdani said.
The Department of Sanitation will deploy it fleet of 2,300 plows once 2 inches of snow are on the ground, which the mayor expects before midday.
"Snow will fall at its heaviest rate in the late morning of tomorrow and early afternoon. Visibility will be very low, winds will be gusting at speeds of up to 35 mph. New Yorkers can expect whiteout or near-blizzard conditions," Mamdani said
New Yorkers can also monitor DSNY's progress plowing the streets in real time with the PlowNYC online tracker tool.
Are subways, buses and trains running?
New York City subways and buses will operate during the winter storm, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said this week.
"We have detailed plans in place for storms like this to protect the network, to protect our riders, to protect our employees. We preposition a ton of equipment and personnel," Lieber said.
Lieber said the bus network "is ready to pick up the slack as it always does in these situations." All available buses will be outfitted with chains on their tires, but articulated ones will be removed from service for safety reasons.
Lieber also said there are 220 miles of outdoor subway tracks that need special treatment.
"We'll be focused on making sure that those continue to be operational with our snow-fighting trains, with the de-icing systems," Lieber said. "The same goes for the commuter railroads."
In New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced NJ Transit trains will be suspended at 2 p.m. for safety reasons. NJ Transit bus, light rail and Access Link service was suspended at 4 a.m.
How much snow will NYC get?
In general, areas north and west of New York City are most likely to see over 12 inches of snow. In and around the five boroughs could see 8-12 inches, while locations along the coast may only see 5-10 inches.
If New York City manages a foot of snow or more with this storm, it would be the first time since February 2021.