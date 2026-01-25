Watch CBS News
Video shows NYC Mayor Mamdani help dig a van out of the snow in Brooklyn

Jesse Zanger
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have had a busy day managing the city's storm response, but he wasn't too busy to stop and help shovel out a vehicle that was stuck in the snow in Brooklyn. 

Mamdani replied to a post on social media that showed video of him helping out dig out a van on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn on Sunday. He is also seen guiding it out of the spot in which it was stuck 

Mamdani made a joking reference to remarks he made during his inauguration in his social media post. 

"As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!" the mayor wrote. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also replied to the video. 

"Thanks for helping out our neighbors, but put on a hat!" she wrote

