Video shows NYC Mayor Mamdani help dig a van out of the snow in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have had a busy day managing the city's storm response, but he wasn't too busy to stop and help shovel out a vehicle that was stuck in the snow in Brooklyn.

Mamdani replied to a post on social media that showed video of him helping out dig out a van on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn on Sunday. He is also seen guiding it out of the spot in which it was stuck

As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. ⁰⁰Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe! https://t.co/U33Gob7bFU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2026

Mamdani made a joking reference to remarks he made during his inauguration in his social media post.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also replied to the video.

"Thanks for helping out our neighbors, but put on a hat!" she wrote.