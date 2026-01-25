Watch CBS News
How much snow did we get? A look at snow totals in NYC, N.J., and beyond

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

The largest storm in years has delivered some serious snow totals in New York City and across the Tri-State Area. 

Here's a look at some of our snow totals so far. 

As of 4:03 p.m. Sunday, some of largest snow totals in the area were: 

In New York City: 

  • Williamsburg, Brooklyn: 9.7"

In New Jersey:

  • Wayne: 12.0"

Long Island: 

  • Levittown: 12.1" 

Hudson Valley: 

  • Hartsdale: 12.5" 

Connecticut: 

  • Norwalk: 9.5" 

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the storm. 

