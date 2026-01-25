How much snow did we get? A look at snow totals in NYC, N.J., and beyond
The largest storm in years has delivered some serious snow totals in New York City and across the Tri-State Area.
Here's a look at some of our snow totals so far.
As of 4:03 p.m. Sunday, some of largest snow totals in the area were:
In New York City:
- Williamsburg, Brooklyn: 9.7"
In New Jersey:
- Wayne: 12.0"
Long Island:
- Levittown: 12.1"
Hudson Valley:
- Hartsdale: 12.5"
Connecticut:
- Norwalk: 9.5"
