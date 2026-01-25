How much snow did we get? A look at snow totals in NYC, N.J., and beyond

The largest storm in years has delivered some serious snow totals in New York City and across the Tri-State Area.

Here's a look at some of our snow totals so far.

As of 4:03 p.m. Sunday, some of largest snow totals in the area were:

In New York City:

Williamsburg, Brooklyn: 9.7"

In New Jersey:

Wayne: 12.0"

Long Island:

Levittown: 12.1"

Hudson Valley:

Hartsdale: 12.5"

Connecticut:

Norwalk: 9.5"

