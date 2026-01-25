NYC subways running on Sunday schedule through winter storm, MTA says

New York City subways are running throughout the storm and will continue to do so, MTA chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Lieber said subways and buses are operating on a Sunday schedule.

Bill Amarosa, executive vice president of subways for New York City Transit, said subway riders should expect a normal schedule on Monday, and that workers are doing their best to make that happen. Thousands of workers are making sure that the trains are still running, Amarosa said.

"So far the preparations have really been paying off. Things have been running smoothly. There are delays, there are adjustments to service, but all subway lines, ladies and gentlemen, are operating. And most of them are operating as locals, the express trains, A, C, D, E, F, the N and the Q, are all operating local," Lieber said.

City buses are running, though some are delayed, and some are rerouted due to particular conditions along their route. All buses have been outfitted with chains on their tires.

"Everything is running local so we do not leave anyone on the street. So the folks who are standing at a bus stop are going to get whatever bus comes by stopping for them," Lieber said.

"The subway has had some minor disruptions. We've been able to clear them pretty quickly," he said. "We're hoping to keep ahead of the ice, and keep those trains moving as much as possible, but it is definitely a concern and we're going to be keeping a very close eye on it."

Amarosa said New York City Transit has been preparing for the storm since Wednesday.

"Our main concern with the ice is keeping our station entrances and platforms clear and safe, but we ask our customers to make sure they're keeping safety in mind. Slow down a little bit, hold onto the handrails, make sure you're not rushing and keeping an eye out in case there are any ice patches that we haven't gotten to yet," Amarosa said.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North also operating on modified schedules. Metro-North will run a holiday schedule on Monday, and the LIRR will run on a Sunday schedule Monday. Click here for more information on subway and commuter rail service.

The Staten Island ferry has moved to hourly service. NYC Ferry service has been suspended.

All bus service has been suspended at the Port Authority, Mamdani said.