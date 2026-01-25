NYC Mayor Mamdani says there are enough shelter beds for every New Yorker in need during storm

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city has enough beds to accommodate "every single New Yorker in need" during Sunday's snowstorm, and pointed in particular to the dangers of the frigid temperatures.

"This storm is not only bringing snow with it. It carries temperatures colder than any sustained period this city has experienced for eight years. For those without shelter, the intense cold can be fatal," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said five New Yorkers died Saturday and were found outside, but added "it seems at this moment that we do not think any of them were homeless."

"While we do not yet know their causes of death, there is no more powerful reminder of the dangers of the extreme cold, and how vulnerable how many of our neighbors are, especially homeless New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said the city has teams "scouring the streets providing outreach." Mamdani said outreach is being conducted every two hours.

The city has opened 10 warming centers - two in each borough - throughout the city, in addition to the 126 shelters as well as hospitals and other safe havens, Mamdani said.

Mamdani said New Yorkers should call 311 if they see someone they think needs help. Under a Code Blue, the city bypasses typical intake forms and just places people in shelter beds, and adding that those 311 calls for help for homeless New Yorkers get rerouted to 911 under a Code Blue.

"I want to be very clear: no one in this city will be denied shelter," Mamdani said, adding there are enough shelter beds to accommodate "every single New Yorker in need."

"We want every single New Yorker to make it through this storm," Mamdani said.

Mamdani expressed his gratitude Sunday to the first responders and essential personnel who have been out helping keeping the city running.