Flights canceled, states of emergency declared as winter storm forecast to bring dangerous weather across U.S.

More than 9,000 U.S. flights have been canceled for Saturday and Sunday as a massive storm moves across the United States. It is forecast to bring dangerous winter weather, including snow, ice and frigid temperatures over the weekend.

More than 200 million people are under winter storm threats. Forecasters have warned of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England, along with dangerous wind chills.

States of emergency declared, National Guards activated

At least 17 states and Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency, which allow for the activation of emergency response programs and state assistance for operations.

Nine states have activated their National Guards.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement urging Americans to stay off the roads over the next two days. Some federal offices have already announced closures for Monday.

Empty bread shelves at a grocery store on Jan. 23, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Al Drago/Getty Images

Flight delays and cancellations

Flight tracking site FlightAware reported over 3,300 cancellations affecting flights in or out of the U.S. for Saturday. More than 640 delays have already recorded.

Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport has canceled 75% of its scheduled flights. Nashville International Airport has canceled 59% of its scheduled flights.

Sunday is looking even worse, with more than 5,900 U.S. flights canceled.

Southwest Airlines dispatcher Emily Estapa told "CBS Saturday Morning" that airlines are working to prevent any unnecessary travel to airports. Many airlines have put travel waiver programs in place that allow fliers to reschedule their trips at no cost.

"We have to take into consideration not only our passengers, but our crews, our folks that are out at the station," Estapa said.

The effects of the storm may last for days. Frigid temperatures are expected to follow the ice and snow. Gus Hudson, the senior deputy general manager for operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, said the facility's winter storm team is already treating runways and taxiways.

Travelers in the American Airlines check-in area at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Things may be slower, but we think we will still be able to maintain our operations," Hudson said. "They will just be at a slower pace."

Power outages

As of Saturday morning, outage tracking site PowerOutage.com reported more than 39,000 outages in Texas. It was the only state with more than 10,000 outages at that time, according to the tracker.

Officials are particularly concerned about power outages. Ice is heavier than snow, and its weight on power lines may lead to widespread outages. In at least 11 Southern states, the majority of homes are heated by electricity, raising the possibility of dangerously cold conditions during an outage.

Chris Johnson, the assistant director of operations and field services at Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, told CBS News that his "biggest concern" is power outages followed by frigid temperatures. More than 200 people died when a 2021 ice storm in Texas knocked out power for days.

"When you have that extreme cold following power outages, you know, there's vulnerable populations," Johnson said. "The impacts that that creates is the concern."

If an outage occurs, propane heaters or generators should not be used inside the home because of their dangerous fumes. Texas officials said some of the deaths in the 2021 ice storm were due to carbon monoxide poisoning as people sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills.