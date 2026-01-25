NYC public schools will have remote classes Monday due to winter storm

New York City public school students will pivot to remote learning Monday due to the winter storm, the city announced Sunday.

This applies to K-8 students who are scheduled to have school on Monday. High schoolers and some 6-8 grade students are already scheduled to have Monday off for a professional development day.

This weekend's massive winter storm raised concerns about students being able to get to school on Monday morning.

Past struggles with remote learning

The last time public schools pivoted to remote learning due to weather, back in February 2024, technical problems left students and teachers unable to log on for hours. At the time, city officials blamed IBM, the company hired by the city to run the remote learning program.

Newly appointed Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has promised the system will be prepared this time around.

"I want to say very clearly we have prepared in numerous ways for what might be a pivot to remote for next week, and we've stress tested the system both in person with students logging in and, as well, we've had simulations," Samuels said Friday. "We now have the capacity of having a million logging in at the same time within 60 seconds. We now have that."

Traditional snow days a thing of the past for NYC schools

Mamdani confirmed Friday that city public schools would not have a traditional snow day Monday, explaining that the number of holidays in the school calendar doesn't allow any flexibility for missing a day of class.

New York state law requires students receive 180 days of instruction.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on the winter storm impacting our area.