NYC snow won't stop MTA subways, buses from running this weekend, agency says

New York City subways and buses will stay up and running during the winter storm this weekend, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said Friday.

The announcement comes as the city prepares to cope with a significant snowstorm that could bring the most snow to the Big Apple in years.

"We have detailed plans in place for storms like this to protect the network, to protect our riders, to protect our employees. We preposition a ton of equipment and personnel," Lieber said. "I want to thank our workforce in advance."

Lieber said there are 220 miles of outdoor subway tracks that will need special treatment.

"We'll be focused on making sure that those continue to be operational with our snow-fighting trains, with the de-icing systems," Lieber said. "The same goes for the commuter railroads."

"This ain't our first rodeo"

Lieber said the bus network "is ready to pick up the slack as it always does in these situations."

All buses will be outfitted with chains on their tires. The long, articulated buses will be removed from service for safety reasons.

"The bottom line, New Yorkers, is this ain't our first rodeo at the MTA. We have handled big storms. New Yorkers have handled big storms. And we're ready to do this this weekend," Lieber said.

Lieber added that updates to service will be available in real time on the MTA app and MTA website.

NJ Transit warns temporary suspensions are possible

NJ Transit said Friday the snowstorm could cause temporary service suspensions on Sunday and Monday. The agency urged customers "to travel only if absolutely necessary during severe weather."

"With the winter storm approaching, we are keeping safety as our top priority. That's why we are working diligently to prepare the transit system to maintain operations for as long as conditions safely allow, but customers should also prepare for potential service disruptions," said Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit president and CEO. "Everyone should stay informed about service updates, stay aware of their surroundings and travel only if necessary during severe weather conditions."

NJ Transit said it's checking heating systems and ventilation on train cars and locomotives ahead of the storm. It also has snow blowers on standby and plenty of salt.

Cross-honoring will be in effect for the entire system Sunday and Monday, the agency said.

You can check the status of NJTransit service by clicking here.