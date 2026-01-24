Gov. Mikie Sherrill suspending NJ Transit service during winter storm

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is suspending NJ Transit service during the winter storm on Sunday, when heavy snow is forecast to bury the Tri-State Area.

Sherrill made the announcement Saturday, a day after declaring a state of emergency amid freezing temperatures and the massive snowstorm set to begin overnight.

"We are still expecting dangerous weather, including heavy snowfall, extreme cold, ice and wind up to 30 mph," Sherrill said.

Sherrill announced NJ Transit service, light rail and Access Link service systemwide will be temporarily suspended starting at 4 a.m. Sunday "until the conditions allow for a ramp up and the resumption of service."

NJ Transit rail service will operate until 2 p.m., the governor said.

"This decision was based on the most recent forecast and made with public safety at the top of mind," Sherrill said.

Service on Monday will depend on what happens during the storm.

New Jersey winter storm warning

New Jersey and the rest of the New York metropolitan area are under a winter storm warning beginning at 3 a.m. Sunday, with heavier snow expected toward noon. The snowstorm is expected to stretch into Monday.

The forecast currently shows snow totals varying in different parts of New Jersey, with 12 inches or more possible in the far northwest and a little as 4 inches near the Jersey Shore.

"We're currently expecting 4-6 inches of snow along the coast, 6-10 inches in South and Central Jersey and 8-14 up in North Jersey," Sherrill said. "It's going to present very dangerous conditions for travel."

The governor warned roads will be very dangerous even in the areas with lower snow totals, where a wintry mix could become ice.

"On the ground, we are not going to see the temperatures go much above freezing, so we are really going to have some dangerous conditions," she said.

Sherrill declared state of emergency

Sherrill on Friday, just her fourth day in office, declared the state of emergency and urged New Jerseyans to stay off the roads.

"This is a storm the likes of which we haven't seen in probably about a decade," the governor said. "I, as a veteran, have been raised in crisis management, so we are prepared for this moment, but we do need the people of New Jersey to keep themselves safe as well."

Sherrill announced commercial vehicle restrictions starting at midnight Sunday on major highways: I-78, I-76, I-80, I-195, I-280, I-287, I-295, I-676, New Jersey Route 44 and both directions of the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

Personnel carrying food, fuel and medical supplies are exempt, along with utility companies, public safety vehicles and other essential personnel, the governor said.

Salt supply

Sherrill reiterated on Saturday that the Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal has plenty of salt for municipalities to treat roads and sidewalks with, even though some counties expressed concern about a shortage.

"The port has salt. Morton Salt has stopped all private work. They are just working to supply any municipalities or counties. They will have front-of-line privileges," Sherrill said on Friday. "So if you feel you are not prepared for this, now is the time. Get to the port and get the salt you need."

Video from Chopper 2 showed there were mounds of salt ready to be picked up at the port Friday.

The governor's office said weather updates will be shared online at ready.nj.gov.