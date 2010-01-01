Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

Like many meteorologists, Scott's interest in weather started at an early age. Oddly enough, he had a fear of the weather from the time he was 3 until he was about 12. Scott and his father would sit on the front porch watching the storms roll into his neighborhood. He still remembers watching with amazement at the force of the wind and the intensity of the lightning. Thanks to his dad, his fear turned into a fascination, leading him to study meteorology at Western Illinois University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in meteorology and a double minor in broadcasting and math.

During Scott's career, he has moved to and forecasted for many different climates. Scott has been challeged with ice storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and desert heat. Let's just say, Scott knows weather. But being from a military family, Scott is used to moving. However, he is now glad to be "back home" with family.

Scott is both a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

In 2006, he was awarded the Seal of Approval of the American Meteorological Society. Scott is also an Emmy Award nominated meteorologist bringing more than 22 years of forecasting and broadcasting experience to North Texas.

Scott loves being active whether it is in the gym, hiking, running or traveling. Scott is always up for an adventure so, if you have something fun you think he should do or a place where he should do live weather, drop him a line!

Follow On Social Media