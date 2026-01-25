NYC's LaGuardia Airport closed due to heavy snow. Here's the latest on cancellations and delays.

If you're looking to get out of New York City via LaGuardia Airport, you're going to have to wait a while.

Due to the monster snowstorm hammering the Tri-State Area, flights in and out of LaGuardia were shut down on Sunday just after 1 p.m. and the airport is not expected to reopen until at least 8 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

At the time it was closed, more than 90% of LaGuardia's flights had already been canceled.

More than 2,700 flights have been canceled so far at the three major New York City-area airports, including John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International.

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, airlines across the country have canceled more than 10,000 flights so far on Sunday. That's the most for a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and more the double the number of U.S. flights that were canceled on Saturday.

The storm has impacted travel all over the region. NJ Transit has suspended service until further notice. NYC Ferry service is also suspended.

The MTA, however, has vowed to continue train, subway and bus service on a weekend schedule through Monday.