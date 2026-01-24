NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani warns "whiteout or near-blizzard" conditions likely in winter storm

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous winter weather, from heavy snow to frigid temperatures, as the city braces for what could be its biggest snowstorm in five years.

Mamdani held a news conference Saturday at the Spring Street Salt Shed in Manhattan, with New York under a state of emergency and the forecast calling for 8-12 inches of snow starting early tomorrow.

"Every agency is working in lockstep with the other. We are thoroughly equipped and we are ready for whatever winter weather comes this Sunday. Make no mistake. We are taking every precaution and we are prepared for every possible amount of snow," Mamdani said.

Heavy snow expected Sunday morning

Mamdani said he expects 2 inches of snow to be on the ground before midday Sunday, at which point the City Department of Sanitation will deploy its fleet of plows.

"Snow will fall at its heaviest rate in the late morning of tomorrow and early afternoon. Visibility will be very low, winds will be gushing at speeds of up to 35 mph. New Yorkers can expect whiteout or near-blizzard conditions," Mamdani said.

New Yorkers can monitor DSNY's progress in real time with the PlowNYC online tracker tool.

City agencies staffing up

Mamdani said other city agencies, from NYCHA to Parks to NYC Schools, have been staffing up and preparing for the snow and frigid weather for days.

"We have monitored 311 reports from past snowstorms to gather information on where city services were previously inadequately provided, areas where not enough salt was laid, for example, areas that were overlooked. And we are now going to be addressing those shortcomings in advance of the storm," Mamdani said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul activated the National Guard to assist NYC in its snowstorm response when she declared the state of emergency. Hochul said she was coordinating with the mayor.

Code Blue in effect

Mamdani also warned the storm will bring "a prolonged period of frigid temperatures that will last through the next week. Frankly, it will colder than any sustained period New York has experienced in about eight years."

A Code Blue has been in effect since Thursday and will continue, the mayor said.

"With Homeless Services outreach workers canvassing the five boroughs and connecting homeless New Yorkers with shelter, no one will be denied. All hospitals, all Department of Homeless Services drop-in centers and all DHS shelters have a fully open door policy," he said. "Please call 311 if you or someone you need requires access to warmth."

Will NYC have a snow day?

The mayor previously said public school students will not have a snow day Monday. A decision on whether to go with in-person or remote classes will be made by tomorrow at noon.

"Teachers and public school staff have made sure that students have the devices they will need to learn from should classes be held remotely on Monday, and school staff also did additional pressure testing last night, and will continue over the weekend, to ensure that, if needed, virtual learning can operate seamlessly," Mamdani said.