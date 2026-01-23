NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency for impending snowstorm

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency due to the impending snowstorm.

The entirety of New York is under this state of emergency, which will allow officials to deploy resources more efficiently, according to the governor.

Hochul spoke about the freezing temperatures expected, which will feel like below zero. She warned residents to know the signs of frostbite, especially if they have to be outside during the dangerously cold weather.

Projected snowfall amounts

New Yorkers should expect to see 6-12 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday. Heavy snow will engulf the city and northern suburbs while snow, sleet and freezing rain will be mainly south and east of the city.

Sunday morning will start with light to moderate snow, but it will ramp up at night.

