Climate experts discuss what NYC has learned since Superstorm Sandy
CBS2 spoke with the city's chief climate officer about what we need to do now to weather the next superstorm.
CBS2 spoke with the city's chief climate officer about what we need to do now to weather the next superstorm.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff went back to speak to many residents whose lives were turned upside-down by the storm.
Some in the community learned that for all it destroyed, the storm had a silver lining.
Elizabeth and Lynn Duffy raised over $5,000 in a matter of days, using the donations to buy hundreds of gift cards.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft of its massive coastal resiliency plan.
Nearly 10 years ago, Superstorm Sandy knocked out power to most of Manhattan below 36th street.
Some Lindenhurst residents say they now have to show receipts of work done from up to 10 years ago.
A natural waterway that was viewed as a silver lining to Superstorm Sandy is starting to close.
The removal of the Violet Cove is being hailed as a major milestone in the revitalization of a struggling community.
The aquarium spent the last decade rebuilding and making improvements to protect it from future storms.
The marathon's only been canceled twice in its history. Once because of Superstorm Sandy and last year because of COVID.
The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might.
On a sidewalk outside her long-time home, 90-year-old Ethel Bruce has set up a free store to help people in need.
Jennifer McLogan reconnects with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.
Staff spent weeks making sure everyone who wanted to vote was prepared to cast a ballot.
Tyler Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, but he argues he didn't intend to kill.
On a sidewalk outside her long-time home, 90-year-old Ethel Bruce has set up a free store to help people in need.
Jennifer McLogan reconnects with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.
Staff spent weeks making sure everyone who wanted to vote was prepared to cast a ballot.
Doctors are seeing a significant spike in cases of COVID, flu, and RSV, a respiratory virus that can be deadly for young children.
Advocates say Erick Tavira was the 17th person to die at the troubled jail this year.
The conspiracy theorist has asked a judge to throw out the verdict and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families.
Sgt. Hamzy and Lt. DeMonte were remembered as model officers beloved by their families.
Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy were shot and killed on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call.
Randy Cox is now paralyzed from the chest down.
CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question.
The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might.
Three boats were severely damaged, and two of them sank.
Victor Nesterenkoi and Anton Domaratskyi will receive prosthetic limbs and go through rehabilitation in New York.
The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.
Folks in the Garden State are used to seeing deer just about everywhere. But the animals are more likely to cross roads and highways now that their mating season has begun.
Jennifer McLogan reconnects with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.
Tyler Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, but he argues he didn't intend to kill.
Some in the community learned that for all it destroyed, the storm had a silver lining.
Governor responds by saying her Republican challenger has no plan to keep New Yorkers safe.
Johnny Can said his military training came in handy when he spotted a suspicious person in his parking lot.
Advocates say Erick Tavira was the 17th person to die at the troubled jail this year.
Recent polls show a tighter race than expected, so a lot will be weighing on this debate.
Carter opened all combat positions to women and ended the ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces.
Governor responds by saying her Republican challenger has no plan to keep New Yorkers safe.
The move comes just days before early voting starts and as the polls are tightening.
Doctors are seeing a significant spike in cases of COVID, flu, and RSV, a respiratory virus that can be deadly for young children.
It was a sea of purple as some 2,000 people took part in the Walk to Cure Lupus at the Intrepid on Pier 86.
The chemicals found in Ridgewood's water system are used in foam fire retardants and non-stick cookware.
National Mammography Day serves as a reminder that they are vitally important for early detection.
It's a journey of remembrance and hope and support for the many people touched by suicide and mental health conditions.
The host was banned from the restaurant, then unbanned after he apologized.
Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.
Leslie Jordan, the popular actor and comedian known for roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died Monday. He was 67.
The construction project will take place over the next five years.
A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Griner has been sentenced for drug possession after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points, but Brooklyn fell 134-124 on Monday.
Randle and Brunson combined for 46 points and RJ Barrett added 20 in New York's 115-102 win on Monday.
Alexander Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in Washington's 6-3 win on Monday.
Both young stars were injured during the second quarter of Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.
"It's very cozy, warm, very creaky," owner Loycent Gordon told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"Every time I remember my town, I remember the food," co-owner Alonso Guzman told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"Me and my sisters, we learned it from our parents, and my parents learned it from her parents," owner Savita Chugh told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"There's fewer and fewer hobby stores left, and I'm one of the rare ones," owner Marvin Cochran told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"Everything in here just tells a story," owner Michael Graham told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Cosplayers flooded the Jacob Javits Center in October 2022 for New York Comic Con.
PaleyWKND offers interactive exhibits from popular TV shows, film, gaming and sports.
Families of loved ones who passed away in the task were joined by dignitaries as they marked 21 years since the terror attacks that changed New York and the world forever.
All eyes were on Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open in Flushing, Queens.
Beloved singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at 73.
It's been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated our coastlines, and Tuesday, in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, first responders marked the anniversary with a drill.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin will meet in their first and possibly only debate Tuesday night. The highly anticipated clash will help determine who will lead New York for the next four years. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the expected fireworks.
One student was hurt in a shooting outside a Staten Island high school Tuesday. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey, after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man was put up for sale. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe House, also known as the Freed Slave House.
A 90-year-old woman in Brooklyn has dedicated her life to helping others through her generosity and acts of service. CBS2's Hannah Kliger introduces us to the woman who is known in her Bedford-Stuyvesant community as "Nana."