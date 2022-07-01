Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Aquarium reopens exhibition spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York Aquarium reopens spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy
New York Aquarium reopens spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy 00:26

NEW YORK -- It's a big day for the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.

It has fully reopened for the first time since Superstorm Sandy hit nearly 10 years ago. 

Exhibition spaces were flooded after the storm made landfall in October 2012.

The aquarium spent the last decade rebuilding and making improvements to protect it from future storms.

A new exhibition called "Sea Change" that focuses on the changing climate and its impact on marine ecosystems also opened Friday. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 12:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.