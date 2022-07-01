New York Aquarium reopens exhibition spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy

New York Aquarium reopens spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy

New York Aquarium reopens spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy

New York Aquarium reopens spaces that flooded in Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK -- It's a big day for the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.

It has fully reopened for the first time since Superstorm Sandy hit nearly 10 years ago.

Exhibition spaces were flooded after the storm made landfall in October 2012.

The aquarium spent the last decade rebuilding and making improvements to protect it from future storms.

A new exhibition called "Sea Change" that focuses on the changing climate and its impact on marine ecosystems also opened Friday.