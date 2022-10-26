City leaders break ground on new initiative designed to better protect Manhattan from storm surges

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday marked 10 years since Superstorm Sandy with new initiatives to protect the city from that kind of devastation again.

From South Street Seaport, city leaders broke ground on the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience project, which will add flood walls and barriers to protect parts of Manhattan.

READ MORE: Sandy, 10 years later: CBS2 visits what were once destroyed sections of Lindenhurst and Freeport

The mayor also called on the federal government for nearly $8.5 billion for critical funding of similar projects across the city.

"We need regular reliable resiliency funding to bolster our defenses, prevent damage, and to save lives and money. We also need the federal government to take other measures to make sure the city is better prepared," Adams said.

Forty four New Yorkers died during Sandy in 2012, and the city suffered billions of dollars in property damage.