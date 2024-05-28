Hot but less humid day ahead for NYC area following Memorial Day storms

First Alert Weather: Hot but less humid around NYC area

NEW YORK -- While many areas picked up decent amounts of rainfall yesterday, thankfully there were no severe weather reports.

A much-improved day is underway for today, as sunshine returns and humidity drops. These are perfect conditions for the beach, but caution may be needed for swimming due to a moderate risk of rip currents. The clear skies will cause no issues for viewing Manhattanhenge at sunset tonight.

Another round of showers and storms moves back in for Wednesday afternoon. Severe storms are not anticipated though.

Weather today: Fog early, followed by clearing skies and lowering humidity. Warmer and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Gusts 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cooler than the last several nights. Lows in the low 60s for the city, while the suburbs will drop into the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: A few lingering showers with some breaks of sun. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday (Pick of the Week): Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

