NYC prepares to mark 10 years since Superstorm Sandy, while looking to prevent future destruction

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy brought massive devastation to the Tri-State Area.

It's an experience those who lived through the damage and destruction will never forget.

The storm was not just mentally and physically draining, but also monetarily. It cost New York City roughly $19 billion, one of the most costly storms in its history.

While some are still rebuilding, the city is also trying to prepare for the future.

It's been 10 years since the storm, but Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday the city needs to continue to adapt to a changing climate.

While kicking off a $552 million construction project designed to protect the Two Bridges neighborhood on the Lower East Side, the mayor called on the federal government to fund future projects, worth $8.5 billion.

"It will cost more to bail out New York City than to protect it. Let's think in advance," Adams said earlier this week.

Over the course of 48 hours, Sandy tore through the area, destroying nearly 300 homes citywide and damaging more than 69,000 residential units. It left much of Coney Island a wasteland in need of a total rebuild.

"For many many years, this community was ignored by federal, state, city governments," said Brooklyn Councilmember Ari Kagan.

This week, students from several Coney Island schools joined hands with local groups and city agencies for a commemorative day of service, working to beautify the area in memory of the storm.

"We're not going to give up on Coney Island. We are going to show that we care," fifth grader Fatma Almahta said.

Meanwhile, in an innovative CBS News New York documentary, we are hearing for the first time some of the 911 calls many made from New Jersey, giving us a glimpse into what it was like to live through the impact of the storm there.

"A tree is going to actually through the roof it looks like, and there's wires hanging down," one caller said.

"I need to report that my father is staying at his beach house and it's being inundated with water," said another.

"The house is falling apart, the deck fell apart," another added.

We're also revisiting some of the hardest hit areas, like the Rockaways, to see what changed and what still needs to be done.

"You know you can take your go-bag and do what with it," one man said.

On Friday, NYU will be releasing new research that highlights the long term impact of the storm on the 18 hardest hit counties in New York and New Jersey.