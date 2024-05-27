One of the Bronx's only movie theaters is closing. Here's why the Concourse Plaza Multiplex is shutting down.

NEW YORK -- The Bronx will be down to just one movie theater for the entire borough after the Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas closes.

The Bronx Borough President's office received a statement from Showcase Cinemas in April confirming the theater on 161st Street is closing, citing "failure to come to terms with a new lease agreement."

The statement reads in full:

Showcase Cinemas confirms the closure of Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas after failure to come to terms with a new lease agreement. The cinema will cease operations following the close of business on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Members of our Starpass loyalty program will receive a special offer as a way to thank them for their many years of movie-going at Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas. Showcase Cinemas remains deeply committed to our theatrical exhibition business and we look forward to continuing to provide a superior movie-going experience at our US cinema locations.

After the Concourse Plaza Multiplex closes, the AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 in Co-Op City will be the only movie theater left in the borough.

South Bronx movie theater was a staple for generations

Long-time customers of the theater in the heart of the South Bronx said it was a staple of the community for generations.

"I've been coming here probably since the early 90s, mid 90s, and it's been part of my family for awhile now," said Charles Diaz.

The movie theater brings back fond memories for customers who want to get one last show in.

"I'm gonna go for the last show," said Ruby Hall. "We had a lot of good times in there, but I'm sorry they're closing."

"To have today as one of the last couple days to have the movie theater open, I decided to come out and try to be part of the tradition one more time before it's gone," Diaz said.

Regardless of what replaces the movie theater, residents hope it benefits the community.

"I think the children would benefit mostly from anything that would be new to the community," said Diaz.

"I think about the kids. They need somewhere to go," said Hall.

