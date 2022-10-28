Gov. Kathy Hochul says Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91% of money from federal government for Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.

Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.

The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects.

"It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.

Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.